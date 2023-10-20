There are zillion questions that the fans have for Kevin Feige regarding the last two movies of the Multiverse Saga, namely, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Everything that is taking place beyond Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is technically a buildup to the two aforementioned movies that sit right at the end of Phase 6. There is enough being said about the Secret Wars at this point, but there is also a sort of confirmation that Definitive Kang will have a big role. But which Kang variant will be the Definitive Kang?

It was recently when Dan DeLeeuw, the director of the second episode of Loki Season 2, said that they haven’t seen the Definitive Kang as of yet. This was enough for everyone to know that it would be someone very powerful and a solid threat to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Now, as we are getting multiple updates from the Marvel Cinematic Universe realm today, it looks like we have now understood who the Definitive Kang will be. If that happens, our Avengers will have to fight with double the force they fought Thanos with. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the Comic Book Movie, the Definitive Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Avengers: Secret Wars will be The Beyonder. The comic book nerds might have already gasped a breath, but for the once unaware, The Beyonder is a supremely powerful being who has created ultimate havoc in the comics. There are two events named Secret Wars, and the first saw The Beyonder abduct heroes and villains from Earth and make them fight against each other for his own amusement.

The second, an incursion, ended with Doctor Doom ruling over a twisted new world, which was made by the amalgamation of many realities from across the multiverse. A theory has suggested that Kang The Conqueror never died at the end of Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, rather, he merged into the multiverse itself to become a supremely powerful being.

At one point, Ant-Man 3 director Jeff Loveness was hired to shape one of two Avengers films but was later fired. The theory around Kang merging with Multiverse makes sense due to that. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi till then and beyond.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Officially Loses Its May 2023 Release Date On MCU Roaster, Delayed Indefinitely Thanks To The Hollywood Strikes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News