There is no other movie across the globe at this point that is enjoying the level of positive attention that Deadpool 3 is. The threequel has been one of the most anticipated movies for multiple reasons because there is literally an entire platter that’s waiting for us in there. Also, thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for pumping up our excitement even more with everything they have been doing on social media, and there is no way any of us is not hooked to their movements. But while their arrival is confirmed, they have now lost their release date.

Deadpool 3 marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of both Ryan and Hugh as the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, is set on a massive canvas where they are about to welcome the Mutants, probably the Fantastic Four, and many other characters from the Fox Roaster.

But while all those exciting things have made us curious to know how and when things unfold, a report says Deadpool 3 has now been delayed, and the movie will not release on May 3, 2024, as planned. Read on to know everything you should know about this most upsetting update of the day.

As per a Comicbook report, Deadpool 3 now has no release date, and the Marvel studios have removed it from their May 2024 roaster, and there is no new date allotted to the anticipated project as of yet. The move comes after the delays that the Hollywood strikes have caused in the movie’s production. They were mid-way through shooting when the strikes brought things to a standstill, and the studio had to turn down the cameras on their ambitious project.

It was recently when Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was asked about the movie’s release date, and as per the same portal, he had said, “I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be on May 3. Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

