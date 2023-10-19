Ryan Reynolds has been widely loved and lauded for his comic-book role as Deadpool, but another such part almost made him jobless in Hollywood. We are sure you have guessed it, and yes, we are talking about his Green Lantern, which is a memory that even he wants to remove from its existence. The actor once reflected on the colossal failure of the film; stick to the end of the article to find out the deets.

The movie might have failed critically and commercially, but it was crucial in his personal life. He met Blake Lively while doing the film, and soon they fell in love and married. The couple is currently living the life of their dreams with their four adorable kids. The DC film was released in 2011 and did not impress the audience back then.

Ryan Reynolds once appeared on Actors on Actors episode by Variety, where he reflected on his role in and as Green Lantern. He clearly explained how his decision to play the DC superhero cast a shadow of doubt on his career after the film’s release. He said, “I represented the death of the superhero for a while. After Green Lantern, after playing that category, I was pretty much unhirable.”

The Deadpool 3 star, in another interview with Entertainment Weekly, opened up about the things that possibly went wrong, making the film such a big failure. Ryan Reynolds said, “With Green Lantern, I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was…It also fell victim to the process in Hollywood, which is like poster first, release date second, script last. At the time, it was a huge opportunity for me, so I was excited to try and take part in it.”

He continued, “There was just too many people spending too much money, and when there was a problem, rather than say, ‘OK, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about [the] character.’ That just never… the thinking was never there to do that…It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could; it was the only way to kind of process it.”

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is known for breaking the fourth wall and connecting with the audience, and in the second installment of the film, the makers included a Green Lantern joke in the Marvel film as well.

On the professional front, Ryan Reynolds will be returning as the merc with a mouth in Deadpool 3, and he will be bringing along Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film is expected to be released on 3rd May 2024, but a few days ago, the director, Shawn Levy, gave a disappointing update.

For more updates on Deadpool 3 and throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Timberlake Is Facing A Nightmare Over Britney Spears’ Abortion, Cheating Allegations? “Fans Won’t Let Him Get Away… Team Will Be Watching Sales Figures”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News