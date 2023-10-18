Kanye West makes the headlines for several reasons, including his ‘romance’ with new wife Bianca Censori, comments about different issues, and his strained relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The ex-couple – who got divorced in May 2022, has often made the headlines owing to how the Skims founder is raising their kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and her reportedly keeping them away from him.

In the past, Ye has gone on several social media rants calling out Kim for keeping his kids away from him. The ‘Lift Yourself’ rapper once even threatened the businesswoman and her family with legal action after he was banned from attending Chicago’s fourth birthday party. He even rants about Kim K allowing their eldest, North, to use TikTok. Now, he has asked his friend Ian Connor to share his text conversation with ‘X’ owner Elon Musk with the public.

For those who don’t remember, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was kicked off Twitter in December 2022. This action was taken after he shared an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. At that time, Musk said West’s account was suspended for “incitement to violence.” In July 2023 this year, the rapper’s account was restored after he promised the company that he would refrain from posting antisemitic and other hateful content.

Coming to the latest news, Ian Connor took to Instagram a while ago and shared a screenshot of the ‘Gol Digger’ rapper’s conversation with the Tesla and SpaceX founder and urged him to “get it (the message) out to the public.” Read on to know everything Kanye West said to Elon Musk.

The conversation between Kanye West and Elon Musk begins with the rapper writing, “When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak, the nature of the relationship needs to change. I’m not bipolar, I have signs of autism from my car accident. You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me.”

Kanye West continues ranting to Elon Musk, “And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.” Ye then asks his longtime confidante and consultant to “get this out in the public,” which Ian does with two short replies reading, “Say Less” and “2.22 am.”

Check out Ian Connor’s screenshot of West and Elon Musk’s conversation here:

For those wondering about the car accident, in October 2002, Kanye West crashed into another car after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel. The rapper was driving home from a recording studio around 3 am when the accident occurred. It resulted in Ye completely shattering his jaw – which had to be wired shut while healing, and the other driver breaking both legs.

What do you make of this interaction between Kanye West and Elon Musk? Let us know in the comments.

