Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage was a talking point for years, owing to the two celebrities’ popularity. Ever since the duo began dating, the media always followed them and was even interested in knowing the spicy gossip. While only a few knew about how Kanye thought of getting an abortion after receiving a call from his now ex-wife in 2020, he told the entire world the story during his presidential election campaign.

Kim and Kanye knew each other for years before dating in 2011. After having North, the duo tied the knot in 2014. They further had their other three kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s private life has come in public very often due to the couple’s revelations and the reality TV shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians. Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and her mother, Kris Jenner, have also talked about the couple.

Once, Kim Kardashian revealed how she panicked after learning she was pregnant with her first child, North, as she was still legally married to Kris Humphries and her career was on track. In an interview, she revealed that she was so “hysterical” when she called the Donda rapper to tell him about the pregnancy that he thought one of her family members had died. The SKIMS founder added that she wondered if she was fully ready to have a child.

In 2020, during Kanye West’s first-ever political campaign rally, he talked about one of his private moments with Kim Kardashian. The rapper revealed that he and Kim thought of aborting when she was pregnant with North. As per US Weekly, he revealed his phone conversation with the KUWTK alum and said, “I thought to myself, ‘Please don’t tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS. That will be the worst thing in the world.’” Talking about the pregnancy, he added, “For one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.”

Kanye West is currently married to Yeezy’s architectural designer Bianca Censori.

