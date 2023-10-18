Julia Fox is literally telling it all in her upcoming memoir, Down The Drain. She has previously revealed about feeling like a prop against Kim Kardashian and being offered b**b job during her relationship with Kanye West. In the latest revelation, she exposes her ex-boyfriend’s clingy habits that made her call it quits. Scroll below for more details!

Kanye began dating Julia shortly after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Julia confirmed their relationship in January 2022, and they split the following month. The 33-year-old actress has revealed many details about their relationship, claiming she felt like a “show monkey.”

Julia Fox graced The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her memoir, Down The Drain. Detailing her romance with Kanye West, she shared, “I only could do it for so long because ultimately, I think he needed a full-time person, and I just couldn’t be full-time. I had my son [Valentino], and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers, so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

Julia Fox added that her son was her number 1 priority, but relationship Kanye West demanded otherwise. She said, “Ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

Julia initially hoped that her relationship with Kanye would remain a “secret” until their pictures “mysteriously got leaked.” She has now decided to stay single for good. “I have, like, sworn off men. I just — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she concluded.

Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Kanye West is currently married to Bianca Censori, and reports claim he’s trying to turn her into Kim Kardashian 2.0.

