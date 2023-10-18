Britney Spears is letting loose years after her painful conservatorship and is set to tell-all in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. While it is sure to contain details about her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, and ex-husband Sam Asghari, what has left most in disbelief is her latest revelation about abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Scroll below for all the details!

Justin began dating his The All-New Mickey Mouse Club co-star Britney in 1999. Their relationship ended in three years, with allegations that Spears was unfaithful while they were together. Timberlake also released the track Cry Me A River, and the music video featured a woman who was Brit’s look-alike.

People has now reported that Britney Spears has detailed her painful abortion for the first time in 20 years in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me. She wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin (Timberlake) definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

While Justin Timberlake certainly wasn’t ready, Britney Spears claims she was more than happy to welcome motherhood as she continued, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Justin Timberlake has remained tight-lipped on the claims made by Britney so far.

The Woman In Me will be available worldwide on 24th October 2023.

