Justin Timberlake “won’t be happy” about how he is depicted in Britney Spears’ upcoming autobiography.

The 42-year-old pop star famously dated ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker Britney – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 – in the early 2000s and now that she is set to release bombshell memoir ‘The Woman In Me’, an insider has claimed that she goes “hard” on her former boyfriend.

A source told UsWeekly: “Justin’s not going to be happy. Britney goes at him hard!”

However, another insider claimed that Britney Spears – whose relationship with the NSYNC star came to an end in 2003 after she was allegedly unfaithful – does not intend to “skewer” anyone with the book and simply wants to give the facts as she sees them.

A second source added: “It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone. She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”

Insider has warned fans that they will have to be “patient” when they pick up a copy.

A source told PageSix: ‘You read some of her family history in the book and you think ‘Oh my God, that poor girl’. You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”

The ‘Lucky’ songstress recently explained that the book – which takes its title from a lyric from her ’ 2001 hit ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ – is the result of extensive therapy

She told fans on her Instagram: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney Spears is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning ‘Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World’ 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn having published ‘Things I Should Have Said’ in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

