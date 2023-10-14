Sam Asghari is “very proud” of Britney Spears for writing her memoir.

The 29-year-old actor split from pop superstar Britney – who regained control of a multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship that was governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 – in July after just over a year of marriage and now that she is set to release bombshell autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’, he has admitted that he has already read it.

He told TMZ: “I already read it. I’m very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one … I’ll be the first one in line to buy it.”

Earlier this year, an insider explained that Sam Asghari was “thrilled” that his estranged wife had finally had the chance to put her story on paper and thinks it will be an opportunity for her to address things she has been unable to do until now.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: Sam Asghari is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book. He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered.”

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning ‘Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World’ 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn having published ‘Things I Should Have Said’ in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Billie Eilish Calls Her 2019 Chartbuster Bad Guy ‘Stupidest Song In The World’: “It’s Literally, Like ‘Duh!” What Does That Mean?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News