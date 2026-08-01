Spider-Man Brand New Day Hindi Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Surpasses Last Spider-Man Film! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland’s Marvel superhero is writing an unprecedented chapter of box office history in the Hindi belt in India with the box office collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day! Following an extraordinary Thursday opening and a solid Friday hold, Marvel Studios’ film exploded into pure mania on its first Saturday!

Tom Holland Surpasses Last Spider-Man Film (Hindi Version)

With this sensational Saturday performance, the 3-day Hindi net cumulative total for Tom Holland‘s film stands at a staggering 60.50 – 62.5 crore*. In just 72 hours, the film has officially dethroned the entire lifetime Hindi collection of its 2021 predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Hindi Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 21 – 22 crore with its Hindi version on Saturday, day 3, August 1. The demand across Hindi circuits spanning Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Central India reached a fever pitch on Saturday. The film ran across 7,311 shows in Hindi 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D, recording a mind-blowing overall occupancy rate of 97%!

Back in December 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded its triumphant theatrical run at a net collection of 52.52 crore with its Hindi version!

Now sitting at 60 – 61.50 crore net in Hindi within three days, Spider-Man Brand New Day is ready to enter the list of the highest Hindi grossers of the year with its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the four-day total of the film’s extended weekend also aims to hit the 80 crore mark at the box office. A 100 crore net Hindi collection looks guaranteed with Sunday (Day 4) expected to bring another wave of family audiences and housefull shows across single screens and multiplexes alike.

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Check out Spider-Man Brand News Day’s Daily box office breakdown in India.

Must Read: Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Starrer Already The 7th Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of All Time!

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