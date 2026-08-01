Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Enters Top 10 Hollywood Films Of All Time! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The box office phenomenon surrounding Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered into unprecedented territory at the Indian box office. After delivering a historic opening day of 61 crore and maintaining a good hold on Friday with 48.3 crore, the superhero film has raised the bar further on day 3, taking the total to the 175+ crore mark!

7th Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India

The film has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India and has surpassed many Hollywood biggies. In fact, it has pushed Deadpool & Wolverine out of the list. The Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman starrer was the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, August 1, Saturday, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned 66 – 67 crore* in all languages. The film witnessed a massive surge in both show count and theatrical occupancy on Saturday, fueled by packed morning shows and solid evening/night turnouts!

Driven by an overall occupancy rate of 77% across 17,703 shows nationwide, the film saw an impressive jump on Friday. In fact, Saturday witnessed more shows than the opening day and Friday, and the maximum occupancy out of the three days!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films at the Indian Box Office (Net Collection).

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 190.5 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 175 – 176.5 crore* The Lion King: 150.09 crore Avatar: 141.25 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 135.35 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Sitting at almost 175 – 176.50 crore, the Tom Holland starrer is positioned to effortlessly cross The Jungle Book and Avatar: Fire And Ash on Sunday to take over the #5 spot of all time!

Advertisement

Check out Spider-Man Brand NewDay’ss daily box office breakdown in India.

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office: How Much Does Christopher Nolan’s Epic Need To Become The Highest-Grossing IMAX Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News