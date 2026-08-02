Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Beats Avengers: Endgame’s Friday Opening Day To Set A New Record ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has done it, setting a new all-time opening day record at the box office in North America. It has beaten the opening-day gross of Avengers: Endgame by over $10 million and emerged as the biggest opening day of all time at the North American box office. It is also the biggest opening day ever for Spider-Man movies domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received strong ratings from critics and audiences. The critics gave it 90% on the Tomatometer. They said, “Spinning a web of spectacular set pieces together with mature emotional stakes and Tom Holland’s soulful performance, Brand New Day is a promising reset that portends Spidey will remain sticky on the big screen for years to come.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s opening day at the box office in North America

Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuted at #1 in the domestic box office chart on Friday, registering record numbers on its opening day. Box Office Mojo’s data reveals Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a massive $168 million on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America. It has beaten Avengers: Endgame‘s $157.5 million opening day as the all-time biggest opening day in North America.

Records set by Tom Holland’s Brand New Day on its opening day gross

According to the available data, it is only the 6th film in history with a $100 million+ opening day. It is also the biggest opening day ever for a Spider-Man film. The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed film has surpassed No Way Home‘s $122 million as the biggest opening day ever for a solo Spider-Man movie.

Top 10 Biggest Opening Days of All Time (North America)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $168 million Avengers: Endgame – $157.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $122 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $119.1 million Avengers: Infinity War – $106.3 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $104.7 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $96.2 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – $91.1 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $90.7 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $89.6 million

Biggest Opening Days for the Spider-Man Franchise (North America)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $168 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $122 million Spider-Man 3 – $59.8 million Spider-Man: Homecoming – $50.8 million Spider-Man 2 – $40.4 million Spider-Man (2002) – $39.4 million Spider-Man: Far From Home – $39.3 million The Amazing Spider-Man – $35.8 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $35.2 million

According to reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now tracking to earn $340 million to $370 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It could also beat Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million debut as the all-time biggest opening weekend at the box office in North America. Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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