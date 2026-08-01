Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Thalapathy Vijay Roars On 2nd Saturday! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic spectacle, Jana Nayagan, has staged a gigantic comeback across domestic theaters on the second Saturday! Following an expected second-weekday jump, H Vinoth’s political action drama roared back on its second Saturday, delivering a stunning growth, which has escalated the numbers for a solid second weekend!

Thalapathy Vijay Crossing Milestones!

With this explosive second Saturday performance, the total domestic net collection of the film has now crossed the 160 crore mark with its net collection in India! The film is also setting personal milestones for Thalapathy Vijay!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 10 Estimates

As per early trends, Jana Nayagan on the second Saturday, Day 10, August 1, earned in the range of 7.50 – 8 crore across all languages in India! Compared to Friday’s (Day 9) collection of 3.55 crore, this reflects a sensational leap of nearly 118.3% to 125.3%!

Saturday saw a substantial growth in occupancy as well, especially across prime evening and night shows in key South territories. The film operated across 4,202 shows in India and registered a solid overall occupancy rate of 36.30%.

Crossing the 160 crore in India within 10 days marks a strong milestone for Jana Nayagan as it navigates its theatrical run. With Sunday (Day 11) primed to witness even higher occupancy, the film is well-positioned to eye a strong 175+ crore net domestic weekend!

In doing so, Thalapathy Vijay might surpass Bigil. The film is aiming to end its theatrical run as one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay’s career.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay’s career (India Net Collection).

Leo: 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 252.71 crore Varisu: 178.14 crore Bigil: 171.26 crore Jana Nayagan: 164 – 165 crore (10 days)

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Must Read: Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Silently Crosses The 1800 Crore Mark Post-COVID With Jana Nayagan!



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