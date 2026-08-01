Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales: Thalapathy Vijay Ready To Rule On 2nd Saturday! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The second weekend at the ticket counters has kicked off on an absolute rampage for Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the film showed a strong jump on its second Friday and has continued the same pace on the second Saturday. In fact, this unexpected jump hints at a very strong second weekend for the film at the box office!

A Good Second Saturday Loading For Thalapathy Vijay

According to real-time tracking data on BookMyShow, Thalapathy Vijay‘s film has registered an incredible 104% jump in ticket sales from 6 AM to 3 PM, compared to the same timeframe on Friday, hinting at an explosive 2nd Saturday at the box office!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales

On the tenth day, the second Saturday, August 1, Jana Nayagan registered a ticket sale of 61.2K from 6 AM to 3 PM. This is a 104% jump from Friday’s 30.8K ticket sales on BMS during the same time frame!

The hourly traction on BookMyShow reflects a sharp upward curve starting early Saturday morning, with ticket momentum more than doubling on BMS.

To contextualize the film’s second-weekend pace, it performed on its second Friday compared to the top Kollywood grossers since BookMyShow introduced its real-time tracking feature in 2023. Thalapathy Vijay’s film surpassed the BMS sales of Rajinikanth‘s Coolie!

Check out the second Friday BMS sales of Kollywood films (post-trending feature in 2023).

Jailer: 327K Amaran: 245K Karuppu: 226K Leo: 186K The GOAT: 140K Jana Nayagan: 124K Coolie: 119K Dragon: 111K Good Bad Ugly: 104K Tourist Family: 91K

Given that daytime momentum is trending over 100% higher than Friday, night shows are expected to record heavier occupancies. If this pace continues through evening and late-night shows, then Jana Nayagan is positioned for a solid second Saturday collection jump, pushing it further towards the 200 crore club at the domestic box office!

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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