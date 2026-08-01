Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay led Jana Nayagan is now chasing the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It aims to become the 2nd Kollywood film of 2026 to enter the coveted club after Karuppu. H Vinoth’s directorial is also targeting an entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 update!

Touches the 85 crore mark overseas

As most know, Jana Nayagan opened to a mixed-to-negative response on July 23, 2026. The momentum may not be as high as one expected. But it is indeed commendable that Bobby Deol co-starrer has collected 85 crore gross at the overseas box office in 9 days. With the help of the second weekend boost, it should be able to score a century.

How much does it need to enter the all-time top 10 Kollywood grossers?

The worldwide total of Jana Nayagan stands at 270.39 crore gross in 9 days. This includes 157.10 crore net, which converts to 185.39 crore gross from the domestic circuits.

The political action drama now needs 44.4 crore more in the kitty to beat Karuppu and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time at the worldwide box office. Along with that, it will emerge as the highest Kollywood grosser of 2026 globally. Time will tell how close it gets to the target this weekend.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

2.0: 655.44 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 605 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 482.70 crore The GOAT: 464.54 crore Vikram: 426 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 344.63 crore Amaran: 341.52 crore Karuppu: 314.79 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 157.10 crore

India gross: 185.39 crore

Overseas gross: 85 crore

Worldwide gross: 270.39 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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