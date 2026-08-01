Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 2 Collection! (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures/JioHotstar)

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is unstoppable at the Indian box office. Word of mouth is excellent, which helped it maintain strong momentum on a working Friday. The Marvel superhero flick has entered the 100 crore club and is leading the race against Avengers: Endgame. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Only 21% drop on day 2

According to the official update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 48.30 crore net across all languages on day 2. It showcased an unbelievable hold against the opening day of 61 crore. Advance bookings for the extended opening weekend have surpassed all expectations, and the strong buzz is now further driving footfall.

The cumulative total at the box office stands at 109.30 crore net after two days. Back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame had collected 105.3 crore net in the first two days. It collected 53.10 crore on the opening day, followed by 52.20 crore on Saturday. It marked the fastest century for a Hollywood title in India. Tom Holland’s latest release has also joined the elite club in two days and is leading the race with higher earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Total: 109.3 crore

Becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India!

In only 48 hours, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the Indian lifetime of Michael, Project Hail Mary, and Obsession to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026. It is only behind Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will also be crossed today.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

The Odyssey – 131.32 crore (14 days) Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 109.3 crore (2 days) Obsession – 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore

Beats Spider-Man: Far From Home

Back in 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home had concluded its lifetime earnings of 85.7 crore net at the Indian box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed that mark like a cakewalk, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the franchise. It is now only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home (212 crore).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 109.3 crore

India gross: 128.97 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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