Karuppu Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Karuppu, starring Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, and RJ Balaji, has concluded its theatrical run, and it does so on a note that Suriya and his fans can be genuinely proud of. The Tamil fantasy action drama, directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, stayed in theatres for six full weeks and has wrapped up its run as Kollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film. It has been a glorious run, and one that represents the biggest solo box office success of Suriya’s career by a clear distance. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Released to favorable word-of-mouth, the film was praised for Suriya’s committed performance and RJ Balaji’s ambitious direction. The film delivered one of Kollywood’s biggest opening weeks of 2026, and its word-of-mouth sustained healthy footfall through the second and third weeks as well. It eventually slowed as competition arrived in the weeks that followed, but not before etching a total that few would have predicted heading into its release.

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Karuppu earned 198 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 233.64 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film grossed 81.15 crore, a strong overseas number that reflects the global recognition Suriya commands among Tamil diaspora audiences. Overall, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 314.79 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 198 crore

India gross – 233.64 crore

Overseas gross – 81.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 314.79 crore

Wraps up as Kollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time!

With 314.79 crore at the worldwide box office, Karuppu has concluded its run as the tenth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time globally. It sits below Amaran (339.65 crore). Karuppu’s presence in the top 10 is a landmark achievement for a film driven primarily by content and Suriya’s star power.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 314.79 crore

Box office verdict of Karuppu

Karuppu was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. Against this cost, it earned 198 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime run. So, over its six-week theatrical run, the film recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 68 crore, which equals 52.3% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 198 crore

ROI – 68 crore

ROI% – 52.3%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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