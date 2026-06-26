Deool Band 2 Box Office Report After 5 Weeks (Photo Credit –YouTube)

Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Pravin Tarde, has now completed five full weeks at the Indian box office and has earned mind-blowing collections so far. On day 36, the sixth Thursday, added another 14 lakh to the tally, wrapping up the fifth week with a total of 2.7 crore. For a Marathi film in its fifth week of release, that is a number worth respecting. The cumulative total keeps climbing, and the 75 crore milestone is closer than ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned 14 lakh on day 36, its sixth Thursday. Overall, in the fifth week alone, it earned 2.7 crore net at the Indian box office. Overall, the film has now earned 72.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days, which equals 85.75 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Week 4 – 6.22 crore

Week 5 – 2.7 crore

Total – 72.67 crore

A staggering 626% returns!

Deool Band 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore and has earned 72.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days. So, in its lifetime run so far, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 62.67 crore, which equals 626.7% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 72.67 crore

ROI – 62.67 crore

ROI% – 626.7%

Verdict – Super Hit

75 crore milestone looks within reach

At 72.67 crore, Deool Band 2 needs just 2.33 crore more to hit the 75 crore net milestone at the Indian box office. With a sixth weekend still ahead, that gap could be covered. Saturday and Sunday should bring in higher numbers than Thursday’s 14 lakh, and if the film retains even a fraction of its loyal repeat-viewing audience over the coming days, the 75 crore mark will be crossed comfortably.

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