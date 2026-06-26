Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Final Update!(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle has opened to positive reviews. Ahmed Khan’s directorial also shined bright in advance booking, witnessing a 237% jump in the final 24 hours. It has surpassed O’Romeo to secure a spot among the top 5 pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to the final update by Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle registered advance booking worth 3.10 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. The pre-sales commenced in full force only on Thursday, as the show count increased to 11.2K. The response was tremendous, leading to an impressive 237% jump from 91.78 lakh gross, as of 10 AM yesterday.

Over 1.16 lakh tickets were sold in the final advance booking. Maharashtra leads the race among the best-performing states, followed by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, among others. The action-adventure comedy has performed well in this arena. Now, time will tell how it competes with Cocktail 2 and whether it can drive impressive spot bookings and deliver a fantastic opening.

Beats O’Romeo

With an impressive jump on Thursday, Welcome To The Jungle surpassed the final pre-sales collection of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (3.07 crore). With that, Ahmed Khan’s directorial secured the 5th spot among the top 5 advance bookings of 2026 in Bollywood.

This is the second big win for Akshay Kumar after Bhooth Bangla, which holds the fourth spot. Looks like ache din are here for the superstar, who’s faced a string of disappointments during the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Cocktail 2: 5.57 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 3.1 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Records Bollywood’s 6th Highest Paid Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News