Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Paid Previews Report(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and an ensemble, had its paid previews yesterday (June 25), and as per estimates coming in, the film has registered a good score at the Indian box office. Backed by good pre-release buzz around the franchise, the film attracted footfalls in the limited preview slots and pulled off Bollywood’s sixth-highest paid previews. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Welcome To The Jungle records the 6th highest paid previews for Bollywood

In limited shows across the country, the Welcome threequel has scored an estimated 3.8 crore net at the Indian box office through paid previews. It equals 4.48 crore gross. With this, it has pulled off the sixth-highest paid previews collection among Bollywood films. It stands below Bhooth Bangla (4 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top paid previews in India (net):

1. Dhurandhar 2 – 43 crore

2. Stree 2 – 9.4 crore

3. Chennai Express – 6.75 crore

4. Padmaavat – 5 crore

5. Bhooth Bangla – 4 crore

6. Welcome To The Jungle – 3.8 crore

In the advance booking stage, Welcome To The Jungle was building at a decent pace, hinting at a net collection in the 3-3.5 crore range through paid previews. In actuality, the comedy entertainer exceeded that mark comfortably. The initial audience feedback has been favorable, and such momentum heading into the opening day is a healthy sign, and with the Muharram holiday working in its favor, the opening day collection is expected to see a meaningful boost.

Likely to hit the 20 crore mark

With over 3.5 crore coming from paid previews, the Welcome threequel is now most likely to reach the 20 crore mark in net collections. With this, it will pull off one of the biggest starts for a Bollywood comedy film, thus setting the stage for a healthy opening weekend at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

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