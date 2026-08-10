GDN Box Office Collection Day 3: Earns Less Than 3 Crore In Opening Weekend (Photo Credit – Instagram)

R Madhavan’s biographical drama GDN was released in theatres on August 7. The Tamil film witnessed a direct clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC. Due to the clash, Madhavan’s film took a slow start at the box office. Despite showing growth over the weekend, it is not enough to sustain it at the box office in the long term. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of GDN!

How Much Did GDN Earn In 3 Days?

The biographical Tamil film opened to a net total of 0.53 crore at the domestic box office. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu languages in theatres. On its second day, Saturday, the film saw a 75% growth, bringing in 0.93 crore. On Sunday, the film saw further growth, collecting 1.23 crore, a 32% increase over its Saturday collection. The film’s net total at the domestic box office stands at 2.69 crore. This is a disappointing start for a film starring R Madhavan.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of GDN

Day 1: 0.53 crore

Day 2: 0.93 crore

Day 3: 1.23 crore



Total: 2.69 crore

Clash With DC Proves Costly for GDN

R Madhavan’s film had limited buzz pre-release as well. After its release, DC saw better word-of-mouth and almost drowned GDN in its musical wave. Unless GDN witnesses strong word of mouth in the coming days and picks up momentum, it is headed for a disappointing run at the box office. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagraj’s DC has earned over 20 crores during its three-day weekend and is the first choice among Tamil audiences. Interestingly, this would be the second consecutive biographical Tamil drama for R Madhavan to fail to secure a success verdict at the box office after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

GDN Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 2.69 crore

India Gross Collection: 3.17 crore

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Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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