Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 6(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Homi Adajania’s romantic-comedy Cocktail 2 is enjoying a freeway at the box office, with no significant competition at the ticket windows. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is chasing the 75 crore mark. But before that, it has emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. Check out the day 6 report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 6 Collection

According to the official update, Cocktail 2 earned 5.46 crore on day 6. It witnessed a routine drop of 21% compared to 6.9 crore collected on Monday. Today would mark the last big opportunity to mint moolah. Starting tomorrow, it will face competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office surges to 69.81 crore net. As confirmed by producers, Cocktail 2 is made on a budget of 110 crore. It has recovered 63% of the total investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 82.37 crore after 6 days.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 14.10 crore

Day 2: 17.15 crore

Day 3: 18.85 crore

Day 4: 6.90 crore

Day 5: 7.35 crore

Day 6: 5.46 crore

Total: 69.81 crore

Beats Bhediya!

In 6 days, Cocktail 2 has left behind the domestic collection of Varun Dhawan led Bhediya, which earned 65.84 crore. It is now Kriti Sanon’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. The next target would be to surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another Shahid Kapoor & Kriti film!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Cocktail 2: 69.81 crore (6 days) Bhediya: 65.84 crore Heropanti: 55 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 69.81 crore

Budget recovery: 63%

India gross: 82.37 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 277% In Last 19 Hours, Yet To Open In Full-Force!

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