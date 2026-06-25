Homi Adajania’s romantic-comedy Cocktail 2 is enjoying a freeway at the box office, with no significant competition at the ticket windows. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is chasing the 75 crore mark. But before that, it has emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. Check out the day 6 report!
Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 6 Collection
According to the official update, Cocktail 2 earned 5.46 crore on day 6. It witnessed a routine drop of 21% compared to 6.9 crore collected on Monday. Today would mark the last big opportunity to mint moolah. Starting tomorrow, it will face competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office surges to 69.81 crore net. As confirmed by producers, Cocktail 2 is made on a budget of 110 crore. It has recovered 63% of the total investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 82.37 crore after 6 days.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 14.10 crore
- Day 2: 17.15 crore
- Day 3: 18.85 crore
- Day 4: 6.90 crore
- Day 5: 7.35 crore
- Day 6: 5.46 crore
Total: 69.81 crore
Beats Bhediya!
In 6 days, Cocktail 2 has left behind the domestic collection of Varun Dhawan led Bhediya, which earned 65.84 crore. It is now Kriti Sanon’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. The next target would be to surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another Shahid Kapoor & Kriti film!
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Adipurush: 289 crore
- Housefull 4: 206 crore
- Dilwale: 148 crore
- Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore
- Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore
- Crew: 90 crore
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore
- Cocktail 2: 69.81 crore (6 days)
- Bhediya: 65.84 crore
- Heropanti: 55 crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary
- Budget: 110 crore
- India net: 69.81 crore
- Budget recovery: 63%
- India gross: 82.37 crore
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 277% In Last 19 Hours, Yet To Open In Full-Force!
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