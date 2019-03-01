Luka Chuppi Movie Review: It’s All About Finding The Missing Story, Sense & Substance!

Luka Chuppi Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan and his annoying made-up dialect, Kriti Sanon’s cuteness (at places), a supremely wasted Pankaj Tripathi, (Why)nay? Pathak, Alka I-Mean Why?, Aparshakti (Yahan) Kyun-aana?

Director: (Sab nahi bana paate movies) – Laxman – Utekar

What’s Good: The basic plot behind making the movie is pretty interesting but you can’t stretch a chewing gum after a point, just the mere presence of Pankaj Tripathi!

What’s Bad: When someone is assigned a job and he/she couldn’t finish it! Luka Chuppi’s job was to entertain me through comedy or the emotional connect, it failed in every sector and I have an issue with those comedies can’t make me laugh (I am someone who laughs even at the silliest jokes possible)

Loo Break: You will require some real guts to go back in, once you’re out in the happy & beautiful world!

Watch or Not?: In a theater? NO! It’s a movie serving nothing, you can watch it with zero expectations and yet there’s a great chance you’ll get disappointed!

User Rating:

Mathura’s Vinod “Guddu” Shukla is a reporter of a news channel, and its name is as predictable as the basic plot of this film – Mathura Live. He comes from a very ordinary family, having an elder brother unmarried, a crazy uncle and a blackmailing nephew. Guddu meets Rashmi “She doesn’t have a pet name” Trivedi (Kriti Sanon), who wants to be a journalist and gets the job in the same news channel. Rashmi’s father (Vinay Pathak) is a politician who is against the live-in culture and blatantly oppose it publicly.

Guddu and Rashmi, coming from two very different families, fall in love with each other. Guddu, in a heated argument, challenges his elder brother that he will marry first and proposes Rashmi (WOW). Rashmi decides to live-in with Guddu in order to know him better. There start the difficulties and how they keep lying about their relationship status till the end, is what the rest of the story is all about.

Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rohan Shankar has penned this script which is ridiculously annoying. I’m not against cheesy rom-coms at all but this movie never settles in one genre. It’s chaotic nonsense leaving you with nothing in the end. Condom jokes, fart jokes, ‘come here I want to hit your face’ jokes, an annoying neighbour aunty and what not? This movie has a lot not going in its favour. After a point of time, I was questioning myself “can it be any more stupid?” (Yes, was the answer I got from the makers).

The dialogue writer goes through the old syllabus to dig out some very outdated jokes which are anything but funny. Yes, Pankaj Tripathi shines just because of his aura and not because of the shoddily written character. Kartik’s brother’s track works in the second half but that’s about it. Some jokes are genuinely funny but in the hoard of unfunny sequences, even a Pankaj Tripathi hams.

Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Star Performance

Kartik Aaryan needs something really bad to redefine himself. He’s just one bad performance away from slipping into oblivion. Not because of his very few misses in the past but because the competition is so high, you just cannot be indistinguishable. He has the style and looks but needs a very strong director to bring out the actor from him. He follows the similar template of acting (the irksome accent being the exception) that he’s been doing since a long time now.

Kriti Sanon, after gifting us such a high in Bareilly Ki Barfi, just let us down with this one. There are no two thoughts about how she looks but her character is so annoyingly sketched, it starts bothering you after a period of time. Every character of the film gets equally worse treatment; none of them for a change, are good. When you’ve actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Alka Amin in your supporting cast, and you decide to squander their talent – may the film be in good hands. Pankaj’s weird clothing style was designed to evoke some laughs, but it didn’t and was ridiculous at the same time.

Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Laxman Utekar marks his debut with this one and gets gifted by a very lousy script. With a very ordinary attempt at weaving up the story together; Laxman makes sure to cover the basics but few frames remain unintentionally funny. In a sequence where Pankaj catches Kartik red-handedly, we can see a couple just near to the wall, away from each other doing nothing – why? Many such instances pull down the film from being a decent one time watch.

Apart from 5 recreated songs, there are 4 more old songs used with the new music by Tanishk Bagchi. Mannat Noor’s Tu Laung Main Elaachi is ruined using a ton of auto-tune. Ketan Sodha’s background score is welcoming for most of the times, but it irks you too (for example the “hello, hi” BGM whenever the annoying neighbour aunty arrives).

Luka Chuppi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Luka Chuppi packs in few laughs but there is no major reason why I should recommend this to anyone. If you’re game for, “You’re so cute!”, “Haan, bachpan mein bohot makhhan khaya tha na” kind of dialogues, you can give it a try at your own risk.

Two stars!

Luka Chuppi Trailer

Luka Chuppi releases on 01st March, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Luka Chuppi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!