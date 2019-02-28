Luka Chuppi Movie Review Quicker: It’s Just Hideously Unfunny!

Luka Chuppi Movie Review Quicker: The story starts with delving into the topic of live-in relationships. A popular celeb Nazim Khan reveals his live-in relationship on the news and it becomes a national issue on Mathura. Reporter Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and his associate Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) fall in love with each other.

Rashmi’s dad (Vinay Pathak) is the shady politician who overpowers his authority, to spread the negative campaign against the couples who are in love but not married. Rashmi and Kartik decide to get in a live-in relationship and Abbas (Aparshakti Khurana) suggest them to move to another city. The first half focuses on the obstacles the couple face while staying in the same house without getting married.

First half is filled with unentertaining sequences and many of the one-liners fall flat as a pancake. Kartik Aaryan is a huge misfit and you wish Pankaj Tripathi was not a part of this film. Kriti Sanon looks beautiful but doesn’t get anything to repeat the magic in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Pankaj’s presence makes some scenes bearable but an actor of stature, doing this – it’s just unacceptable.

Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea.

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will hit the screens on March 1, 2019. It also features actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. Stick to this space for the full review.

