Sonchiriya Movie Review Quicker: This Is THE Starting Of Bollywood’s West!

Sonchiriya Movie Review Quicker: Set in the period of emergency, this Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar starrer starts with Man Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), leader of a dacoit gang, clearing the way for his team. As the story forwards, the gang of rebels decide to execute a loot in Bramhapuri.

The loot is tipped to the coppers and what follows is a skillfully choreographed face-off with the gang led by Man Singh. This encounter changes everything for the gang as they find themselves on the run from the police. Indumati (Bhumi Pednekar) finds a place in the gang and joins them in this run.

Anuj Rakesh Dhawan’s camera does all the tricks making the cinematography look so real and authentic. Well explored ravines and the mind-blasting background score just sets the mood right for the film. First Gully Boy and now this, Bollywood is finally mastering the art of silence.

The film is set in the 1970s and showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film.

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, it also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together.

It is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who earlier helmed films like Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Stick to this space for full review.

