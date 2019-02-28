Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): Ranveer Singh BEATS Varun Dhawan’s Biggie In The List!

Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy continues to mint money in its second week. Though it witnessed a significant drop on second Monday but remained steady since then, as this Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer is working well amongst its target audience. Speaking about its worldwide total, the movie has now surpassed Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

After beating Jolly LLB on Monday, Gully Boy surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania, yesterday. On day 14 i.e. second Wednesday, Gully Boy added another 2.10 crores to make a total of 125.20 crores nett and 147.74 crores gross in India. Considering the overseas collection of 60 crores gross, the musical drama stands at a whopping sum of 207.74 crores gross thus beating Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s 206.95 crores.

Further, Gully Boy is expected to cross Kaabil (209.50 crores) and Hichki (210.81 crores) in quick time.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma in key roles.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who combined ramp walk with live rap performance at the Lakme Fashion Week, says it was a unique show and experience for him.

Actor Ranveer Singh along with entire Gully Boy hosted an impromptu rapping session on the sidelines of on-going Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

Ranveer Singh, Naezy and entire Gully Gang took the center stage and crooned massive hits from Gully Boy – ‘Asli Hop Hop and Apna Time Aayega’, for the audiences and they went wild. Ranveer even jumped into the crowd like a rock star.

Talking about the show, Ranveer said, “It was a very unique show. Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performance, live music show, the entire gang is authentic rappers and they contributed the film, dialogues, and music of the film.

