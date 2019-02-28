Luka Chuppi VS Sonchiriya At The Box Office: Why We Shouldn’t Underestimate The Dark Horse!

After a month full of entertainment with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and to some extent, Uri: The Surgical Strike, March is set for a flying start with Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya, clashing at the box office, this Friday.

Both Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya have built up a decent amount of hype around them and assures of a content-driven affair in the offering. Although both the movies are releasing on 1st March i.e. this Friday, it couldn’t be said as complete face-off given their different genres and section of the audience. While Luka Chuppi is a clean entertainer, which might act as an advantage in attracting a major chunk of the family audience, Sonchiriya is an adult entertainer catering a certain segment of viewers.

Speaking about the start at the box office, Luka Chuppi has an edge over Sonchiriya due to its light-hearted theme and chartbuster music. Also, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon possess a massive following amongst the youth, which works in the favour for the movie.

On the other hand, the biggest highlighting factor for Sonchiriya is the superlative cast including, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Also, the dacoit drama is backed by director Abhishek Chaubey, who is known for his off-beat yet entertaining outings like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab. The lack of popular music and use of Bundeli language does limit the mass appeal but it might get compensate with the strong and engaging content, as Udta Punjab despite its dark theme turned out as a plus affair at the box office due to its positive word-of-mouth.

Coming to the lead actors, Kartik is fresh from the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is looked upon as a rising star of Bollywood. On the other hand, Sushant after a hiatus since Raabta‘s failure, managed to surprise with Kedarnath, which turned out to be a dark horse at the ticket windows.

As of now, the commercial pot-boiler Luka Chuppi is looking for a better start on opening day considering Sonchiriya’s niche genre but nothing could be said about the box office final outcome as the same sort of clash between LoveYatri and AndhaDhun, turned out to be totally one-sided in which AndhaDhun despite a slow start and off-beat treatment emerged as a winner.

