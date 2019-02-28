Box Office Collections: Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike – Wednesday Updates!

Box Office Collections: Total Dhamaal is continuing to have a good run at the Box Office, what with 7.05 crores more coming in. Of course, had the numbers been closer to 7.50 crores then it would have been even better as Tuesday numbers were 8.75 crores. Still, this is a regular drop and hence can be accommodated.

The film’s overall numbers stand at 88.05 crores and the first week would be just a little under the 95 crore mark.

Gully Boy brought in 2.10 crores on its second Wednesday. This is basically the two week completion of the film as it had released on a Thursday. So far, the Zoya Akhtar film has collected 125.20 crores and that’s a total on the expected lines. The film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Alia Bhatt’s own Raazi which had brought in 123.17 crores.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is continuing to win audiences in its territory with 0.60 crores* more coming in. The film currently stands at 236.50 crores* and it would be interesting to see if the 240 crore mark is reached in the coming weekend itself or would that require weekdays collections to be added as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources