Nai Lagda From Notebook: Let’s Get Lost In The Soulful World Of Kabir & Firadus!

Nai Lagda From Notebook: The makers of Notebook which stars newbies Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl recently launched the trailer of the film and it was quite appreciated by the audiences. The trailer looks fresh and even the story is something to look forward to.

After the trailer, the makers have finally released the first song of the film titled, Nai Lagda. It is a soulful song with some mind-boggling scenic locations.

The song takes us in the world of Kabir and Firadus, and their selfless love story. It is beautifully captured and the essence of it can be felt. Both the debutants too look amazing on the screen. The melodious song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, and it is composed by Vishal Mishra. Check out the song here:

Notebook is about two people finding love in the most unexpected way.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.