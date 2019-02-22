Notebook Trailer: It Flows With The Smoothness Of Picturesque Locations!

Fresh out of Salman Khan’s launchpad, Notebook trailer starring Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal is out. It surely is fresh and beautiful flowing with picturesque smoothness from the word go. The story is fresh (and inspired) and production values are very stylish.

Salman who has previously launched fresh faces like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film. Check out the trailer here:

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama shot extensively in the backdrops of Kashmir. The film presents Pranutan and Zaheer who belong from a non-filmy background. The film is exactly like the actors which are fresh, new and engaging with an enthralling storyline.

Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Notebook is all set to release in the theatre on 29th March 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!