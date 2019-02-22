With a streak of successful movies, Ranveer Singh is the new superstar of Bollywood. In a span of 9 years, the 33-year-old actor has achieved tremendous success in a ‘filmy’ career. After delivering two back-to-back biggies, Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranveer’s latest sensation Gully Boy has crossed the celebrated 100 crore mark at the box office. With 100 more points, the actor has also moved closer to ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn in Koimoi Power Index.

After raking bountiful during the extended 4-day weekend, the musical drama dipped during weekdays, but still managed to cross the 100 crores by adding another 5.10 crores on Thursday. Gully Boy now stands at a grand total of 100.30 crores in its 8-day extended week.

Gully Boy Box Office: With Five 100 Crore Films, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh Challenges ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn!

With 100.30 crores, Gully Boy is the fifth movie of Ranveer Singh to cross a 100 crore mark, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba. In a meanwhile, with 100 more points, Ranveer has inched closer to Ajay Devgn in Koimoi Power Index, with a gap of mere 50 points.

Coming to the Power Index, Ajay Devgn is at the fifth spot in star ranking with 900 points due to seven 100 crore entrants (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay and Raid) and one 200 crore entrant (Golmaal Again). While, Ranveer Singh is at the sixth spot with 850 points with three 100 crore entrants (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy), one 200 crore entrant (Simmba) and one 300 crore entrant (Padmaavat). Another 50 points are due to Padmaavat’s position amongst the top 10 overseas grosser.

As Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal has released today, all eyes are set on its box office performance; as it will be interesting to see whether it bags 100 more points for the actor and maintain a healthy distance with Ranveer Singh.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Akshay Kumar10000001000
5. Ajay Devgn70020000900
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13.Tiger Shroff100000100
14. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

