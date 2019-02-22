Gully Boy Box Office: With Five 100 Crore Films, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh Challenges ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn!

With a streak of successful movies, Ranveer Singh is the new superstar of Bollywood. In a span of 9 years, the 33-year-old actor has achieved tremendous success in a ‘filmy’ career. After delivering two back-to-back biggies, Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranveer’s latest sensation Gully Boy has crossed the celebrated 100 crore mark at the box office. With 100 more points, the actor has also moved closer to ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn in Koimoi Power Index.

After raking bountiful during the extended 4-day weekend, the musical drama dipped during weekdays, but still managed to cross the 100 crores by adding another 5.10 crores on Thursday. Gully Boy now stands at a grand total of 100.30 crores in its 8-day extended week.

With 100.30 crores, Gully Boy is the fifth movie of Ranveer Singh to cross a 100 crore mark, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba. In a meanwhile, with 100 more points, Ranveer has inched closer to Ajay Devgn in Koimoi Power Index, with a gap of mere 50 points.

Coming to the Power Index, Ajay Devgn is at the fifth spot in star ranking with 900 points due to seven 100 crore entrants (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay and Raid) and one 200 crore entrant (Golmaal Again). While, Ranveer Singh is at the sixth spot with 850 points with three 100 crore entrants (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy), one 200 crore entrant (Simmba) and one 300 crore entrant (Padmaavat). Another 50 points are due to Padmaavat’s position amongst the top 10 overseas grosser.

As Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal has released today, all eyes are set on its box office performance; as it will be interesting to see whether it bags 100 more points for the actor and maintain a healthy distance with Ranveer Singh.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 5. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100