Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: It’s Above-Average; All Eyes On The Mass Regions

After lots of delays, Total Dhamaal has finally hit the box office today. It’s been nearly two months since Simmba, the Indian audiences were eagerly waiting for a full-fledged family entertainer. The movie features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani.

With the euphoria of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy settling down, Total Dhamaal was expected to see a bumper opening given its family-friendly genre, but the advance booking reports are showing a bit different picture.

Let’s take a look at the major cities and their reports to get a better idea about the advance bookings:

Mumbai

Considering Gully Boy is still good in multiplexes, Total Dhamaal is just about decent with 10-15% filling fast shows across all the major multiplexes and better in single screens.

Delhi

The region is on the same lines of Mumbai with 10-15% filling fast shows. The response is better in the evening and night shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is faring better with 15-20% filling fast shows and few houseful boards at a few single screens.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is showing a very good buzz for the movie with 35-40% shows already filling fast and some on the verge of houseful.

Pune and Kolkata

Both Pune and Kolkata have stayed cold in advance bookings with just a few oranges (filling fast shows).

All said and done, despite above-average response in advance bookings of big cities, Total Dhamaal might still open with good numbers, as it will dominate the mass centres, where Gully Down didn’t do well compared to the plexes.

