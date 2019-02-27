Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Trailer On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lackluster?

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari trailer was released a week ago, and since then it has been discussed popularly amongst the movie-goers. The film surely is gaining some hype but will it be enough for a good opening day? We’ll leave this on you to decide that.

In the ‘How’s The Hype?’ section we will regularly track the buzz of the movies from its first look, teaser, poster, trailer to its songs. Rate the hype in the poll below to add up to the overall buzz of the movie before its release.

The trailer’s duration is 3 minutes and 04 seconds, and it will keep you hooked to the screens, till the end, that is a sure thing. It starts with a very strong dialogue by Akshay Kumar evoking the patriotism in you. Then it’s followed by a very soothing ‘Ek Onkar’setting up the mood to display the bravest battle ever fought.

The trailer surely has everything going to its way of giving the movie a wide reach. What do you think about the trailer?

