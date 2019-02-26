Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: 1.50 Lakhs Votes Over 27 Categories! Check The Entire List Of Winners

Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: While the entire world is tripping over Oscars right now, Koimoi has had its onset of awards being conducted since the start of the year. With approximately 1,50,000 votes in the range of 27 categories, here’s the entire list of winners chosen by y’all as favourites!

1. Favourite Comic Character – Pankaj Tripathi for Stree.

2. Favourite Hollywood Movie – Avengers: Infinity War

3. Favourite Recreated Song – Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate

4. Favourite Child Artist – Myra Vishwakarma from Pihu

5. Favourite Web Series – Sacred Games

6. Favourite Marathi Movie – Mulshi Pattern

7. Favourite Poster – Sanju

8. Favourite Bollywood Trailer – Zero

9. Favourite Action Movie – 2.0

10. Favourite Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

11. Favourite Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar (Padmaavat)

12. Favourite Music Album – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

13. Favourite Villain – Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat)

14. Favourite Scene – The Stadium Fight Scene from 2.0

15. Favourite Debutante – Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

16. Favourite Debutant – Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds

17. Favourite Actor In A Web Series – Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Sacred Games(Netflix)

18. Favourite Actress In A Web Series – Radhika Apte for Sacred Games (Netflix)

19. Favourite Filmy Diva – Nora Fatehi for Satyameva Jayate

20. Favourite Actor With A Difference – Vineet Kumar as Shravan Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz)

21. Favourite Actress With A Difference – Taapsee Pannu (Mulk)

22. Favourite Movie Direction With A Difference – Vinod Kapri for Pihu

23. Favourite Supporting Actor – Vicky Kaushal as Kamli (Sanju)

24. Favourite Supporting Actress – Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

25. Favourite Actress – Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati (Padmaavat)

26. Favourite Actor – Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt for Sanju

27. Favourite Movie – Sanju

With some assured and other unexpected winners, we come to an end to our Koimoi Audience Poll’ 18. Thank you to all our viewers to participating and making this a successful event.

Congratulations to all the winners!

