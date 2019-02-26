Kangana Ranaut On #SurgicalStrike2: “Jo Bhi Buri Nazar Se Desh Ko Dekhega, Uski Nazar Noch Li Jayegi”

Just before dawn today, Indian Air Force conducted #SurgicalStrike2, an Air Strike on Jaish-E-Mohammad training centre in Balakot region of Pakistan, neutralizing more than 300 trained Fidayeen, terrorists in training and commanders. The attack was in response to suicide attack in Pulawama on 14th of February, when 42 CRPF jawans were martyred. The ministry of External Affairs also confirmed that they had reliable evidence that many more attacks were in various stages of planning.

Post the swift action by IAF, which did not cause any civilian casualty or loss of infrastructure, Kangana Ranaut, who in the past has been vocal about taking action against terrorism and the countries which harbour terrorists, said, “We salute Indian Air Force for striking back like true heroes, and thank Honourable Prime Minister for taking decisive actions, our fight against terrorism has begun, message is clear, jo bhi buri nazar se iss desh ko dekhega, uski aankhein nochli jayengi… Jai Hind.”

She also added that it is great move by the Prime Minister of India to take such a decisive actions post the Terror attack on Indian soldiers and also expressed that it sent a loud and clear message that whoever tries to look at India with wrong intentions, will be given a befitting reply by the Indian Armed Forces.

