SurgicalStrike2 LIVE: Salman Khan, Rajinikanth & More Celeb REACT – Andar Ghuss Ke Maro!

The tragic incident of Pulwama terror attacks created a wave of sorrow and rage amongst the people. The netizens took a dig at the neighbouring country, Pakistan, for their association with the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Bollywood celebrities too, expressed their fury by maintaining solidarity with banning Pakistani artists and prohibiting the movie release in the region. Now, after 11 days, the Indian Air force retaliates by destroying the terrorist camps and just like every Indian, the elated reactions of celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and others have started pouring in across the social media by terming it a #surgicalstrike2.

Below are the live Twitter reactions of Bollywood celebrities over the Indian Airforce payback:

Kriti Sanon

Salute to the #IndianAirforce for striking the coward inhuman terrorists with such precision! It was high time we showed them that they cannot get away!! Jai Hind!! #IndiaStrikesBack 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 26, 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Proud of our #IndianAirForce, Salutes to the brave #IAF Pilots for destroying the terror camps. #Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/jddkkR3f6q — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 26, 2019

Vicky Kaushal

Salute to the #IndianAirForce and our Intelligence Department. #IndianStrikesBack . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 26, 2019

Salman Khan

Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force… Jai ho !!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2019

SS Rajamouli

Sachin Tendulkar

Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.

I salute the IAF, Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh



Rajinikanth

BRAVO INDIA 🇮🇳👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) February 26, 2019

Sonu Sood

Kamal Haasan

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

Rakul Preet

Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019

Mahesh Babu

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

Paresh Rawal

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019

Anupam Kher

Ajay Devgn

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019

Tanuj Garg

Subhash Ghai

अब याचना नहीं

केवल रण होगा

जो संघर्ष था

अब भीषण होगा “

POET RAAMDHARI DINKAR

जय जवान

जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) February 26, 2019

Vivek Oberoi

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack https://t.co/6dmzB7jNyb

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 26, 2019

Madhur Bhandarkar

Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It’s time for all Indians to stand united as one.🇮🇳🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind

— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Celina Jaitly

Yaad Rahe.. naam, namak aur nishaan !!! Saluting our #indianairforce @IAF_MCC our leader and supreme commander @narendramodi @PMOIndia Jai Hind #SurgicalStrike2 #endterrorism

— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) February 26, 2019

VISHAL DADLANI

Jai Hind! The Indian Air Force and Armed Forces, may your strike be the one that ends the war. 🙏🏽🇮🇳🙏🏽

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 26, 2019

Kartik Aaryan

A much needed action

has been taken 👊🏻

Salute to #IndianAirForce

जय हिन्द!🇮🇳

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 26, 2019

Mudassar Aziz

Kya haal hai Jaish?! #IndianAirForce ki taraf se Good Morning!

Quit terrorism or quit your lives!

Jai Hind.

— Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 26, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha

Hon’ble PM Sir! The entire nation is with you @narendramodi in this hour. We are all with you and you have our fullest support.

Salutes to the Great Indian Air Force. Jai Hind ki Sena, Jai Ho, Jai Ho, Jai Ho! Jai Hind.

— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 26, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!