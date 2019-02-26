SurgicalStrike2 LIVE: Salman Khan, Rajinikanth & More Celeb REACT – Andar Ghuss Ke Maro!

The tragic incident of Pulwama terror attacks created a wave of sorrow and rage amongst the people. The netizens took a dig at the neighbouring country, Pakistan, for their association with the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Bollywood celebrities too, expressed their fury by maintaining solidarity with banning Pakistani artists and prohibiting the movie release in the region. Now, after 11 days, the Indian Air force retaliates by destroying the terrorist camps and just like every Indian, the elated reactions of celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and others have started pouring in across the social media by terming it a #surgicalstrike2.
Below are the live Twitter reactions of Bollywood celebrities over the Indian Airforce payback:
Kriti Sanon
Salute to the #IndianAirforce for striking the coward inhuman terrorists with such precision! It was high time we showed them that they cannot get away!! Jai Hind!! #IndiaStrikesBack 🇮🇳🇮🇳
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 26, 2019
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Proud of our #IndianAirForce, Salutes to the brave #IAF Pilots for destroying the terror camps. #Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/jddkkR3f6q
— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 26, 2019
Vicky Kaushal
Salute to the #IndianAirForce and our Intelligence Department. #IndianStrikesBack . Jai Hind 🇮🇳
— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 26, 2019
Salman Khan
Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force… Jai ho !!!
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2019
SS Rajamouli
Salute to the #IndianAirForce 🙏🏻.
JAI HIND. #IndiaStrikesBack
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 26, 2019
Sachin Tendulkar
Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.
I salute the IAF, Jai Hind 🇮🇳
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019
Riteish Deshmukh
भारत माता की जय !!! 🇮🇳 #IndianArmedForces #Salute भारतीय हूँ, गर्व है।
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 26, 2019
Rajinikanth
BRAVO INDIA 🇮🇳👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) February 26, 2019
Sonu Sood
Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndianArmyOurPride #IndiaStrikeBack #IndianAirForce
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 26, 2019
Kamal Haasan
Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019
Rakul Preet
Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏
— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019
Mahesh Babu
Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF🇮🇳
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019
Paresh Rawal
A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019
Anupam Kher
#BharatMataKiJai. 🇮🇳
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2019
Ajay Devgn
Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi.
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳
— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019
Tanuj Garg
Circulating on #Whatsapp:
HOW’s THE JAISH?
DEAD SIR.#SurgicalStrike2 #IndianAirForce #Balakot #IndiaStrikesBack #SurgicalStrikes
— TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 26, 2019
Subhash Ghai
अब याचना नहीं
केवल रण होगा
जो संघर्ष था
अब भीषण होगा “
POET RAAMDHARI DINKAR
जय जवान
जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) February 26, 2019
Vivek Oberoi
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack https://t.co/6dmzB7jNyb
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 26, 2019
Madhur Bhandarkar
Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It’s time for all Indians to stand united as one.🇮🇳🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019
Akshay Kumar
Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019
Celina Jaitly
Yaad Rahe.. naam, namak aur nishaan !!! Saluting our #indianairforce @IAF_MCC our leader and supreme commander @narendramodi @PMOIndia Jai Hind #SurgicalStrike2 #endterrorism
— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) February 26, 2019
VISHAL DADLANI
Jai Hind! The Indian Air Force and Armed Forces, may your strike be the one that ends the war. 🙏🏽🇮🇳🙏🏽
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 26, 2019
Kartik Aaryan
A much needed action
has been taken 👊🏻
Salute to #IndianAirForce
जय हिन्द!🇮🇳
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 26, 2019
Mudassar Aziz
Kya haal hai Jaish?! #IndianAirForce ki taraf se Good Morning!
Quit terrorism or quit your lives!
Jai Hind.
— Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 26, 2019
Shatrughan Sinha
Hon’ble PM Sir! The entire nation is with you @narendramodi in this hour. We are all with you and you have our fullest support.
Salutes to the Great Indian Air Force. Jai Hind ki Sena, Jai Ho, Jai Ho, Jai Ho! Jai Hind.
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 26, 2019
