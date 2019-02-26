Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: It’s A ‘Paisa Paisa’ Monday For The Team!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor in lead, this Indra Kumar directorial is on a winning spree. The movie which released last Friday, is clearly roaring at the box office with a total of 62.40 crores added to its kitty till now.

Talking about its Day 4 collections, although numbers in the form of double digits would surprise us all, as per the latest trends flowing in, Total Dhamaal has garnered around 8-10 crores. Its grand total would now stand in the range of 70.40 crores – 72.40 crores.

After an immensely impressive and successful weekend, it is now to be seen how the pace follows in its first week and that will decide the fate of the movie at the box office.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released yesterday.

Total Dhamaal hit the theatre screens on February 22.

