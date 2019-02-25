EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu Wants To Take ‘Badla’ From Shah Rukh Khan Because Of THIS Reason!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is riding high on success after her critically acclaimed performance in Manmarziyaan, opposite Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal. The actress is currently gearing up for Badla alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which will mark her second union with the legendary actor. During the promotions of the movie, the actress spoke to us in detail about the upcoming film, her co-actor and Shah Rukh Khan!

During a fun segment titled as “Sabse Badla Legi Re Teri Taapsee“, the actress had to give reasons to why she would take ‘badla’ (revenge) from the mentioned actors including Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar etc.

When asked about our King of Romance, the beauty answered that the actor hasn’t done even a single movie with her and so she would make him work with her as revenge.

She said, “If I’ve to take a badla from him, then it’d be for not working with me as an actor till now, and now the punishment is that he has to work with me as an actor. That is very selfish and an obvious request”

Check out the video below:

Now let’s see whether Shah is equally excited and willing to work with Taapsee as the actress herself is. Meanwhile, to know her answers in case of Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal & others, check out the video!

Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan is a crime thriller and is slated for a release on March 8, 2019.

