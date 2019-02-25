Oscars 2019 Mishap: Best Actor Rami Malek Falls Off The Stage!

After winning an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading role, actor Rami Malek fell off the 2019 Academy Awards stage.

He was treated by medics after the fall, reports ew.com.

The 37-year-old was photographed as he tumbled off the stage into the audience area after the ceremony had concluded on Sunday.

The star did his best to hold on his Best Actor statuette. Hitting the ground, Malek looked surprised and was helped up by those around him.

Paramedics were then called to treat the actor, who was moved into a chair in the front row. Malek did not suffer any serious injury in the incident.

The actor had just received the award for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. After his name was announced, Malek passionately kissed his co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!