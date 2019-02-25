Period. End Of Sentence’s Oscar Win: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar & Other B’Town Celebs Congratulate The Team

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher – a gamut of Bollywood personalities took to social media on Monday to celebrate the Oscar win of Period. End of Sentence, an India-set film on the taboos around menstruation.

It won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. The film, backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, is about women in India fighting against the deeply-rooted stigma around menstruation and delving upon the work of real life ‘Pad Man’ Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Here’s what celebrities had to say on Twitter:

Priyanka Chopra: One of the most special moments of the evening…a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins Best Documentary Short! Congratulations to the entire ‘Period. End Of Sentence’ team, and my fearless friend Guneet Monga.

Akshay Kumar: Congratulations to Guneet Monga and the entire team of ‘Period. End of Sentence’ for winning big at the Oscars. Much needed topic of discussion and well deserved win.

Anupam Kher: Jai Ho to the entire team and to Guneet Monga. India-based film on menstruation wins Best Short Documentary Oscar.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi: Congratulations dear Guneet Monga on your win! So very happy for you! ‘Period. End of Sentence’.

Adil Hussain: Big big Congratulations @guneetm and the whole team for the Oscars #PeriodEndofSentence Party Time.

Anurag Kashyap: Congratulations Guneet for the win.

Vicky Kaushal: Congratulations Guneet! Oscar ‘Period. End of Sentence’.

Vishal Dadlani: Cheers. Guneet and the entire cast and crew. That’s incredible. Everyone else, if you have not watched ‘Period. End of Sentence’ yet, do!

