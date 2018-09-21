Manmarziyaan Box Office Collections: Has A Low First Week

Manmarziyaan Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan had a low first week at the Box Office as 21 crores* came in. The film had a decent weekend and it was needed that weekdays stay on to be ultra stable.

However there was a dip in collections during this time period too as the film couldn’t really hold well.

One can’t really fathom what really happened because Manmarziyaan has seen unanimously good reviews going for it. Also, those who watched the film liked it too. Performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were appreciated as well. As for the production, promotion, marketing and release, Aanand L. Rai and Eros did everything to pitch it right. Still, audience footfalls haven’t been in line with the merits.

The film is seeing showcasing in the second week as well, though it would face challenge from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It has to be seen that how much further does it go from here as at the bare minimum the makers would be aiming for a 30 crore lifetime at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources