Box Office Collections: 3rd Wednesday Of Stree Is In The Similar Range Of Manmarziyaan’s 1st Wednesday!

Out of multiple Bollywood releases last week, only Manmarziyaan was able to stand out. Even then it hasn’t done anything surprising but good enough to be in the race if not win it. On the other hand, Stree is still managing to bag in decent amount even its week 3.

Manmarziyaan after its 1st Tuesday of 1.80 crores, has collected 1.45 crores on Wednesday. It seems people are finding tough to connect with Kashyap’s complex portrayal of love. The movie now stands at the grand total of 19.68 crores. Even after receiving a lukewarm response at the box office, whoever has seen the film can’t stop appreciating the performances of the leads. Be it Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu or Abhishek Bachchan – the leads are getting some love.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree which started on a surprising note has managed to retain the surprise factor over three weeks now. There were very few who predicted a 100 crores for this film but it surprised one and all. After a very good 3rd Tuesday of 1.60 crores, it has managed to bring in more 1.42 crores on its 3rd Wednesday. This is in the similar range of Manmarziyaan which has just started. The movie now stands at the grand total of 111.07 crores.

Stree revolves around a female ghost who exists in Chanderi town. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. It released on August 31. Manmarziyaan is a love triangle set between two men played by Vicky and Abhishek who fall in love with Taapsee. The film released on September 7.