Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 3: Has A ‘Total Paisa Vasool’ Weekend, Is The Biggest So Far Of 2019

Total Dhamaal has a very good opening weekend at the Box Office as 62.40 crores were accumulated. This was after Sunday showed further jump with 25.50 crores being added to its kitty. As was pretty much on the cards, family audiences came in hordes on Sunday and that added on to the momentum that was on an upswing right from Friday evening shows itself.

The film has now scored the second-best weekend ever for a comedy film and coincidentally both are multi-starrer with Ajay Devgn leading the show. Golmaal Again sits at the top with 87.60 crores, a huge chunk of which came due to Diwali holiday. Incidentally, Arshad Warsi too is a common element in both these franchise affairs. Judwaa 2 holds the record for the third biggest opening weekend in the comedy genre with 59.25 crores to its name. Singh Is Bliing is at the fourth position with a hail of 54.44 crores while Housefull 3 is at the fifth spot with 53.31 crores.

The stage is now set for the film to score well from this point on. It has already done better than the weekend numbers of last week’s release Gully Boy. In fact, that film had managed 95.20 crores in its first seven days and the first target for Total Dhamaal would be to go past that mark once its first week is through. The big deal though would be for the film to enter the 100 Crore Club in quick time. For that, the film would need to be in the vicinity of 11-12 crores today, which would mean a real solid hold. If that indeed turns out to be the case then 2019 could well brace up for yet another major Superhit to its name.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!