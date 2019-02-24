Gully Boy Box Office Profits: 2nd Movie After Uri: The Surgical Strike To Enter The List!

Gully Boy Box Office: When Ranveer Singh decided to explore the underground rapping scenario in Mumbai, many were skeptical about the commercial success of the film. The opening to 19 crores came in as a surprise to everyone and since then the film has been a roller-coaster ride.

It did open well, but saw a bit of decline over the weekend because of the overpowering first day. Enjoyed a little boost on the partial holiday of Shiv Jayanti and since then it has been staying stable. Till Friday, the movie earned 104.30 crores and let’s see how much return on investment it has garnered at the box office.

Apart from the direction, production and acting, another thing that goes in the favour of the film is its budget. Made on a very controlled budget of 50 crores, the movie has already earned double. If we calculate the return on investment according to our formula, it stands at 54.20 crores. That brings the ROI percentage to 108.40%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

This year, there’s an impossible task of crossing Uri: The Surgical Strike in the list of profitable movies. Vicky Kaushal starrer stands tall with over 825.84% of ROI. Gully Boy becomes the second film to enter the list of most profitable movies of 2019.

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

