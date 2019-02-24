Total Dhamaal Box Office Weekend 1: 60 Crores Or 70 Crores & Above? How Much Will It Earn?

Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal is surely recreating some magic at the Indian box office as the movie is being well received and highly praised by the audiences. Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi amongst others, it is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise.

After an opening of an impressive amount of 16.50 crores, it has managed to garner 20.40 crores more in its kitty on Saturday. Now, the grand total of the movie stands at 36.90 crores. Surpassing all expectations, the numbers are surprisingly rising with each coming day, and a similar trend should follow today.

Now talking about the weekend collections, one thing is assured that the movie is going to cross the 40 crore mark at any cost. Considering the smooth pace that Total Dhamaal is making at the box office, a further jump is expected in its Sunday collections.

Now for the weekend collections to reach 60 crores, the movie will need its Day 3 collections to be around 23 crores, which sounds perfectly doable, or for that matter cross that numbers as well. But if in case, it faces a surge, the scenario might be completely different.

Only time will tell what is in fate for this comedy-drama but for now, all we can do is anticipate! Where do you guys think will the weekend collections of Total Dhamaal stand? Vote now and let us know your views in the comment section below!

