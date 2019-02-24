Salman Khan On Pranutan Bahl: “Before Even Seeing Her, I Told She Is On(board)”

After introducing both the lead actors, Salman went on to talk about Pranutan and Zaheer at lenght on what hardships the actors have gone through while shooting for Notebook.

Talking about Pranutan, Salman shares, “Before even seeing her I told she is on. She did a screen test. Then, I said she is on. I mean I have interacted with her and she is amazing in the film. She is so good with her lines. She delivers her dialogues so easily and the most important thing is that her inflammatory dialogue. She does them very smoothly”.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Marking their acting debut, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan accompanied by Zaheer Iqbal who has been managing a construction business belongs from a non filmy background and has worked hard for the film, apart from having assisted for several films earlier.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

