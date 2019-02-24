Total Dhamaal Box Office Overseas: Earns 2019’s Highest Opening Day In Several Countries!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Overseas: This Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor starrer is literally on fire. Not only is it minting big at the Indian box office but also overseas and here’s why we say so!

The Indra Kumar directorial has earned $1.23 million (8.8 crores) at the global market on Friday. The adventure comedy has been loved by family audiences in US, UK, ME, Australia and NZ. It has become highest opening day of 2019 in UK, Aus and NZ, while it has opened second highest in US and ME.

It also marked second highest opening day for Ajay Devgn film in US (Golmaal Returns released during Diwali opened at $251k )

Key Markets:



US – $ 235K – Second highest opening day in 2019. This is also the second highest opening day for Ajay film in US (Golmaal Returns released during Diwali opened at $251k)

UK – $93K – Highest opening day in 2019

ME -$700K (Thursday + Friday combined) – Second highest opening day in 2019.

Australia – $70K – Highest opening day in 2019.

New Zealand – $30K – Highest opening day in 2019

The run is already great for this comedy drama. Now it is to be seen how many records it breaks further in its lifetime run!

