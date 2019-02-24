Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 2: Jumps On Saturday, Scores Quite Well

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 2: As expected, it jumped on Saturday and registered collections to the tune of 20 crore*. The film has gained good momentum already and now today is expected to be further huge since this Indra Kumar directed affair is basically a Sunday affair when family audiences come in hordes.

The film is gaining well from good word of mouth amongst the audiences as this one is indeed turning out to be a stress buster. Even though this is a non-holiday period with regular ticket rates, the collections are turning out to be quite good. As a matter of fact this is also the season of board exams and still audiences are taking out time to give this one a dekko.

The film has collected 36.50 crore* already and with this it is now placed well to take a shot at the 60 crore weekend. The first three day numbers of Gully Boy stood at 51.15 crore and that too when it had a Valentine Day’s release advantage. Now Total Dhamaal is set to leave that number far behind once the three day numbers come in.

This multi-starrer will now be a comfortable Hit and what has to be seen is if a Superhit tag is on the cards as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

