Period. End Of Sentence. Review: Deserves More Than An Oscar, It Deserves To Be Watched By All!

Period. End Of Sentence. Review: Towards the end of this documentary, Arunachalam Muruganantham (the real-life Pad Man) says, “The strongest creature created by the god in this world isn’t the Tiger, Lion or an Elephant, it’s the Girl.” Believe me, there’s a lot of build-up by Rayka Zehtabchi in these initial 20 minutes before the above-mentioned dialogue impacts you beautifully.

Melissa Berton while accepting the Oscar yesterday for the best documentary (short subject) said, “A period should end a sentence, not a girl’s education.” The best thing about this documentary is, it showcases what is considered as a taboo in our country and yet it never tries to teach you anything. It’s just a montage of few very beautiful ladies, who at the first are shy to open up about periods and how they end up marketing the self-made affordable pads in their village.

This short film also gives us a sneak-peek into the journey of men who are puzzled about what’s happening in their surroundings. It ends on a note of how, the men, not just stand with their ladies but also help them to make the pads.

Sam Davis’ camera stays natural helping Zehtabchi to capture the accurate expressions and emotions. Giosue Greco, Dan Romer and Osei Essed’s music are stitched effortlessly into the narration. At places, the music just pumps up the mood of the scene.

Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

The film, backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, is about women in India fighting against the deeply-rooted stigma around menstruation and delving upon the work of real-life ‘Pad Man’ Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Rating: 4 stars!

