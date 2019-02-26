Saare Jahan Se Achcha: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Loss Be Vicky Kaushal’s Gain?

The much-awaited biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, is in the news, ever since it was declared. After Aamir Khan backed out, Shah Rukh Khan was said to essay the titular character. Even, the star made it official and confirmed about the same. But after the debacle of Zero, the reports broke in stating that Khan stepped out of the ambitious project and the makers are hunting for the young talent. Now, as per the latest reports, a rising star of Bollywood has been locked for the astronaut’s role.

It came as a huge shocker, when the news suggesting Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, came in. Now as reported by Filmibeat, it is learned that the newborn star Vicky Kaushal is all set to replace King Khan in the ambitious project.

It is being said that the producer Ronnie Screwvala is impressed by Vicky’s breakthrough act in Uri: The Surgical Strike and his growing popularity amongst masses.

Although the official announcement is yet to come, the biopic is touted to go on floors during May 2019.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has condemned the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which at least 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives. The actor described the episode as “sad”.

In his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film.

“It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten,” he told the media.

